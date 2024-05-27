News & Insights

Niraku GC Holdings Declares Final Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HK:1245) has released an update.

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. has announced a final ordinary dividend of JPY 0.17 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, with an option for shareholders to receive the payout in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of JPY 1 to HKD 0.0499. Shareholders can choose their preferred currency before the ex-dividend date of June 11, 2024, with the payment date set for July 12, 2024. Details on the applicable withholding tax rates for different shareholder categories have also been provided in the company’s recent announcement.

