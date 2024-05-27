Niraku GC Holdings Announces Mixed Annual Results

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HK:1245) has released an update.

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. reports a 10% increase in gross pay-ins and a 9.5% rise in revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite these gains, profit for the year attributable to the company’s owners saw a decrease. The company also declared a higher final dividend of ¥0.17 per share, up from ¥0.11 in the previous year.

