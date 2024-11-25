Niraku GC Holdings Announces Interim Dividend Details

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HK:1245) has released an update.

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. has announced an interim dividend of JPY 0.09 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, payable in either Japanese yen or Hong Kong dollars. The ex-dividend date is set for December 6, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 10, 2025. This announcement might interest investors looking for dividend-paying stocks in the Asian markets.

