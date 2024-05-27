Niraku GC Holdings Announces Final Dividend

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HK:1245) has released an update.

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. has declared a final dividend of ¥0.17 or HK$0.008 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, payable to shareholders on record as of June 12, 2024. Payment will be made in Hong Kong dollars based on the prevailing exchange rate, with a withholding tax applied as per Japanese tax regulations. Shareholders outside Japan may be eligible for reduced withholding taxes under various tax treaties, and must submit necessary documents by June 12, 2024, to qualify.

