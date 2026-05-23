Is NIQ Global Intelligence Stock a Buy After Its CEO Purchased Shares Worth $1 Million?

Key Points

CEO James Peck acquired 118,625 shares at around $8.43 per share on May 18, 2026, representing a transaction value of ~$1 million.

Directly owned shares now total 424,683, while indirect holdings via PAVentures II, LLC remain substantial at 9,665,342 shares.

Peck retains a total of 10,090,025 shares following the transaction (direct and indirect holdings combined).

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CEO and Chairman of the Board James M. Peck reported an open-market purchase of 118,625 shares in his company NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ) for a total value of approximately $1 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 118,625 Transaction value ~$1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 424,683 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.58 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.43).

Key questions

How does this purchase impact James Peck's overall ownership in NIQ Global Intelligence?

The transaction increases direct ownership by 38.76%, but due to substantial indirect holdings, it drives only a 1.19% change in total equity exposure.

The transaction increases direct ownership by 38.76%, but due to substantial indirect holdings, it drives only a 1.19% change in total equity exposure. What is the context of the share classes, and does this represent a full commitment to Common Stock?

This transaction pertains exclusively to Common Stock; Peck continues to own 10,090,025 Ordinary Shares (direct and indirect), thus maintaining significant ongoing exposure.

This transaction pertains exclusively to Common Stock; Peck continues to own 10,090,025 Ordinary Shares (direct and indirect), thus maintaining significant ongoing exposure. Was the transaction size large relative to available capacity?

The purchase reflects a meaningful use of direct capacity, with direct holdings increasing sharply, but it is minor in relation to the aggregate beneficial holdings still controlled through both direct and indirect channels.

The purchase reflects a meaningful use of direct capacity, with direct holdings increasing sharply, but it is minor in relation to the aggregate beneficial holdings still controlled through both direct and indirect channels. What does the trading environment look like for this purchase?

Shares were acquired at around $8.43 per share, with the stock closing at $9.03 on the transaction date, during a period when the stock had declined 55.5% over the prior year (as of May 18, 2026).

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-18) $9.03 Market capitalization $2.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.31 billion Net income (TTM) -$323.60 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 18th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

NIQ Global Intelligence provides an AI-powered consumer intelligence platform delivering global shopping data analytics and market insights.

The company serves consumer brands, retailers, and enterprises seeking actionable intelligence on consumer behavior across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

NIQ Global Intelligence is a large-scale technology company specializing in information technology services for the consumer goods industry. Its strategic focus on AI-driven analytics and comprehensive global data coverage positions it as a key partner for organizations seeking to understand evolving shopper trends.

The company's broad geographic presence and extensive client base underpin its competitive advantage in the consumer intelligence market.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO James Peck’s May 18 purchase of NIQ shares suggests he is bullish on the stock. He already owned millions of shares indirectly through his holding company, PAVentures II, LLC, so he didn’t need to add to his already substantial position. This indicates NIQ’s share price had dropped to a level that made it appealing to increase his stake.

Indeed, NIQ stock was far below its 52-week high of $20.39 when Peck bought shares. In fact, it dropped to a 52-week low of $8.05 on May 21, just days after his transaction.

The company’s shares are performing poorly due to its financial results. In the first quarter, NIQ reported strong year-over-year revenue growth of 11% to $1.1 billion. However, it swung from operating income of $15.7 million in Q1 of 2025 to a loss of $10.2 million this year due to $64.9 million in restructuring costs.

The switch to an operating loss contributed to NIQ’s share price decline, but the company is working to cut expenses. It expects to achieve at least $70 million in cost savings this year, suggesting its financials will improve in time. This may be why Peck had the confidence to pick up shares.

With the decline in stock price, NIQ’s price-to-sales ratio is less than one, and at a low point for the past year. This suggests now is a good time to buy if you believe the company’s financials will strengthen over time.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.