Nippon Yusen KK (TYO:9101) Price Target Increased by 6.86% to 3,360.90

The average one-year price target for Nippon Yusen KK (TYO:9101) has been revised to 3,360.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 3,145.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of 5,250.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.31% from the latest reported closing price of 3,285.00 / share.

Nippon Yusen KK Maintains 3.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 17.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Yusen KK. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9101 is 0.24%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 51,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,365K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,352K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9101 by 0.29% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 5,017K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,927K shares, representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9101 by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,698K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9101 by 7.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,579K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9101 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,527K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9101 by 2.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

