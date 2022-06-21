Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed the most recent trading day at $13.82, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.08% higher. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.54.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

