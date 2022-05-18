Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed at $15.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.97% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.47, so we one might conclude that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

