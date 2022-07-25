Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed the most recent trading day at $15.16, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.84% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.