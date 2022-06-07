Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed at $16.41, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.08% higher. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.38.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

