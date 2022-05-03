Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed at $15.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.8% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 7.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.29, which means Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

