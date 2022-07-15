Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed at $13.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.64% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.79, so we one might conclude that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.