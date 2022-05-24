Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed at $16.32, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.08% higher. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.47, so we one might conclude that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

