Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Depositary Receipt (NPNYY) Price Target Decreased by 23.11% to 7.21

The average one-year price target for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NPNYY) has been revised to $7.21 / share. This is a decrease of 23.11% from the prior estimate of $9.38 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$4.80 to a high of $15.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.42% from the latest reported closing price of $6.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPNYY is 0.18%, an increase of 100.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.31% to 330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 51.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 80.47% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 57K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing a decrease of 47.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 34.73% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 91.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 860.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.