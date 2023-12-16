Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - ADR - Level I (NPNYY) Price Target Increased by 11.23% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - ADR - Level I (OTC:NPNYY) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an increase of 11.23% from the prior estimate of 3.79 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -7.63 to a high of 17.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.08% from the latest reported closing price of 5.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - ADR - Level I. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPNYY is 0.02%, a decrease of 24.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.88% to 186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing a decrease of 66.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 25.59% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 74.94% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

