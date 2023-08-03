News & Insights

NPNYY

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - ADR - Level I (NPNYY) Price Target Decreased by 23.78% to 3.70

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - ADR - Level I (OTC:NPNYY) has been revised to 3.70 / share. This is an decrease of 23.78% from the prior estimate of 4.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -5.22 to a high of 16.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.37% from the latest reported closing price of 5.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - ADR - Level I. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPNYY is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NPNYY / Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - ADR - Level I Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 213K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 975.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNYY by 98.30% over the last quarter.

