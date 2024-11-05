News & Insights

Nippon Yusen Enhances Shareholder Benefits for Asuka Cruises

November 05, 2024 — 10:25 pm EST

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (JP:9101) has released an update.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has announced changes to its shareholder discount coupons for Asuka Cruise, allowing them to be used with other discounts for cruises of 14 nights or less starting October 1, 2025. The company also plans to increase the number of discount coupons distributed to shareholders holding between 100 and 1,500 shares. These changes aim to enhance the usability of the discounts for shareholders.

