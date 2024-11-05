Nippon Yusen Enhances Shareholder Benefits for Asuka Cruises

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (JP:9101) has released an update.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has announced changes to its shareholder discount coupons for Asuka Cruise, allowing them to be used with other discounts for cruises of 14 nights or less starting October 1, 2025. The company also plans to increase the number of discount coupons distributed to shareholders holding between 100 and 1,500 shares. These changes aim to enhance the usability of the discounts for shareholders.

For further insights into JP:9101 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.