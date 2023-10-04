Nippon Television Holdings (TYO:9404) Price Target Decreased by 5.83% to 1,409.64

The average one-year price target for Nippon Television Holdings (TYO:9404) has been revised to 1,409.64 / share. This is an decrease of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 1,496.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,050.40 to a high of 2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.08% from the latest reported closing price of 1,425.00 / share.

Nippon Television Holdings Maintains 2.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Television Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 26.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9404 is 0.09%, an increase of 45.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 6,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,521K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9404 by 12.08% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 767K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 670K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9404 by 3.50% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 648K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 298K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 41.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9404 by 65.57% over the last quarter.

