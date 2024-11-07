Nippon Television Holdings Shows Strong Q2 Growth

Nippon Television Holdings (JP:9404) has released an update.
Nippon Television Holdings has reported a significant rise in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY2024, with net sales increasing by 10.6% and operating profit up by 25.9% compared to the previous year. The company’s net income attributable to owners rose by 16.5%, indicating robust growth and a strong financial position. Investors will be interested in the firm’s steady progress and the forecast for continued stability in its financial outlook.
