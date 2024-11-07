Nippon Television Holdings Shows Strong Q2 Growth

Nippon Television Holdings (JP:9404) has released an update.

Nippon Television Holdings has reported a significant rise in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY2024, with net sales increasing by 10.6% and operating profit up by 25.9% compared to the previous year. The company’s net income attributable to owners rose by 16.5%, indicating robust growth and a strong financial position. Investors will be interested in the firm’s steady progress and the forecast for continued stability in its financial outlook.

For further insights into JP:9404 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.