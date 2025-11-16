Nippon Television Holdings (NPTVF) Price Target Increased by 32.82% to 25.72

The average one-year price target for Nippon Television Holdings (OTCPK:NPTVF) has been revised to $25.72 / share. This is an increase of 32.82% from the prior estimate of $19.36 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.79 to a high of $30.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.43% from the latest reported closing price of $14.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Television Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPTVF is 0.16%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.61% to 31,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 20,184K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,186K shares , representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTVF by 41.21% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 1,662K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTVF by 49.26% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 1,567K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 61.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTVF by 146.87% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,492K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPTVF by 22.71% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 1,086K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 37.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTVF by 61.39% over the last quarter.

