Nippon Television Holdings Announces Leadership Change

Nippon Television Holdings has announced a leadership change, with Hiroyuki Fukuda set to become the new Representative Director, President, and CEO as of January 1, 2025, following the resignation of current CEO Akira Ishizawa. Ishizawa will transition to a new role as Vice Chairman of the Board at Nippon Television Holdings and will also lead the newly formed Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corporation.

