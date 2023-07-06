Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (TYO:9432) Price Target Decreased by 95.98% to 187.18

The average one-year price target for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (TYO:9432) has been revised to 187.18 / share. This is an decrease of 95.98% from the prior estimate of 4,655.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.56 to a high of 214.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from the latest reported closing price of 168.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9432 is 0.49%, a decrease of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 201,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,286K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,211K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 2.16% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,307K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 40.35% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,819K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 0.96% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,545K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,156K shares, representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 21.38% over the last quarter.

