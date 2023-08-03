Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NPPXF) Price Target Decreased by 96.03% to 1.32

The average one-year price target for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTC:NPPXF) has been revised to 1.32 / share. This is an decrease of 96.03% from the prior estimate of 33.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.10 to a high of 1.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPPXF is 0.48%, a decrease of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.21% to 221,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 96.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 3.53% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,286K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 2.16% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 40.35% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,819K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 0.96% over the last quarter.

