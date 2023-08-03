Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NPPXF) Price Target Decreased by 96.03% to 1.32

The average one-year price target for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTC:NPPXF) has been revised to 1.32 / share. This is an decrease of 96.03% from the prior estimate of 33.30 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.10 to a high of 1.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1.15 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPPXF is 0.48%, a decrease of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.21% to 221,494K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 96.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 3.53% over the last quarter.
AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,286K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 2.16% over the last quarter.
CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 40.35% over the last quarter.
TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,819K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPPXF by 0.96% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 June 21, 2023
- Certification under Rule 466
- Organizational Structure—NTT’s Consolidated Subsidiaries as of March 31, 2017 Name Country of Incorporation Equity Held by NTT, Directly or Indirectly Regional Communications Business NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION Japan 100.0% NIPPO
- TABLE OF CONTENTS
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.