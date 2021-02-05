Markets

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp. 9-month Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) reported profit to NTT of 831.17 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 4.3 percent from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 224.07 yen compared to 214.20 yen, previous year.

For the nine month period, operating revenue declined 1.4 percent year-on-year to 8.74 trillion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 232.40 yen; and operating revenue of 11.5 trillion yen.

