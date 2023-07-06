Nippon Suisan Kaisha (TYO:1332) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 727.60

The average one-year price target for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (TYO:1332) has been revised to 727.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 686.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 686.80 to a high of 819.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.56% from the latest reported closing price of 658.10 / share.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Maintains 3.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Suisan Kaisha. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1332 is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 30,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,828K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1332 by 16.34% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,724K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,582K shares, representing a decrease of 104.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1332 by 45.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,214K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1332 by 1.40% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,145K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1332 by 8.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,822K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

