Nippon Steel to seek overseas M&As, but not in Japan -president

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T is seeking overseas mergers and acquisitions (M&As) but is not thinking about further M&As at home, its President Eiji Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

"We aim to boost our group-wide crude steel output to 100 million tonnes in the future from about 65 million tonnes now to become a leading global steelmaker," Hashimoto told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

