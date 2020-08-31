US Markets

Nippon Steel to seek overseas M&As, but not in Japan -president

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp is seeking overseas mergers and acquisitions (M&As) but is not thinking about further M&As at home, its President Eiji Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T is seeking overseas mergers and acquisitions (M&As) but is not thinking about further M&As at home, its President Eiji Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

"We aim to boost our group-wide crude steel output to 100 million tonnes in the future from about 65 million tonnes now to become a leading global steelmaker," Hashimoto told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular