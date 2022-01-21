GJS

Nippon Steel to buy Thai steelmakers for $300 mln

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T will buy two electric arc furnace steelmakers in Thailand in a $300 million deal, it said on Friday, as it seeks to cut its reliance on blast furnaces that use coking coal and emit carbon dioxide.

The company was in talks to buy a steel mill in Southeast Asia to secure iron-making resources in the growing market, a senior executive told Reuters in November.

