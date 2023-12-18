News & Insights

Markets

Nippon Steel To Acquire U. S. Steel In All-cash Deal

December 18, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corporation (X) have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Nippon Steel will acquire U. S. Steel in an all-cash deal at $55.00 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $14.1 billion plus the assumption of debt, for a total enterprise value of $14.9 billion. The merger has been unanimously approved by the Board of both NSC and U. S. Steel. The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of calendar year 2024.

Nippon Steel said the acquisition will enhance its manufacturing and technology capabilities and enable it to expand the geographic areas. As a result of the acquisition of U. S. Steel, its expected total annual crude steel capacity will reach 86 million tonnes.

Founded in 1901, U. S. Steel is a leading steel manufacturer. Nippon Steel is Japan's largest steelmaker. The $55.00 per share price represents a 40% premium to U. S. Steel's closing stock price on December 15, 2023.

Shares of United States Steel Corporation are up 27% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.