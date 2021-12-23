Nippon Steel sues Mitsui & Co for patent infringement - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T at the Tokyo District Court, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

In October, Nippon Steel filed lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS, alleging the two firms have infringed on its patents on non-oriented magnetic steel sheets that are used in electric vehicles.

Nippon Steel suspects Mitsui was involved in the matter, the Nikkei said. Neither company were immediately available for comment.

Toyota said in a statement to Reuters in October that the Nippon suit was "very regrettable" and that it had found no patent infringement issues. Baosteel said it did not agree with Nippon's claims and it would "firmly" defend its rights and interests.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alison Williams and Jon Boyle)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.