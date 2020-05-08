Nippon Steel Slips To Loss In FY19, Sales Down

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal year 2019 loss attributable to owners of parent was 431.51 billion yen, compared to last year's profit of 251.17 billion yen. Loss per share were 468.74 yen, compared to profit of 281.77 yen last year.

Operating loss was 406.12 billion yen, compared to operating profit of 265.11 billion yen in the prior year. Business loss was 284.42 billion yen, compared to business profit of 336.94 billion yen a year ago.

Consolidated net sales dropped 4.2 percent to 5.92 trillion yen from 6.18 trillion yen last year.

In the fourth quarter, the spread of COVID-19 caused a sharp downturn in global economic activity. The Japanese economy maintained solid employment and income levels during the year.

Meanwhile, the results were hurt by deteriorating business conditions in the manufacturing industry from the trade friction and slowing overseas demand, coupled with concern over the spread of the COVID-19.

