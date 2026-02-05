Nippon Steel Slips To Loss In 9 Month, Revenues Rise; Updates FY25 Loss View, Backs Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTF, NISTY, 5401.T) Thursday reported a loss in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm updated fiscal 2025 loss view, and maintained revenue forecast.

In the nine-month period, the company recorded loss attributable to owners of the parent of 45.00 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 362.08 billion yen. Loss per share was 8.61 yen, compared to prior year's profit of 69.30 yen.

Operating profit fell 81.1 percent to 107.05 billion yen from 566.13 billion yen last year. Business profit declined 37.1 percent year-over-year to 356.14 billion yen.

Revenues, however, grew 10 percent to 7.26 trillion yen from 6.55 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company now projects attributable loss of 70 billion yen or 13 yen per basic share, and business profit to decline 38.5 from last year to 420 billion yen.

The company previously expected attributable loss of 60.0 billion yen.

Further, the firm continues to expect annual revenues to grow 15 percent to 10 trillion yen.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at 666.60 yen, down 1.54 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.