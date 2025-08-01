Markets

Nippon Steel Slides To Loss In Q2

August 01, 2025 — 04:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NPSCY, 5401.T), a Japanese steel manufacturer, on Friday it reported net loss in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, loss attributable to owners of the parent came in at 195.83 billion yen compared with profit of 157.56 billion yen in the prior year.

Loss per share was 187.36 yen versus 150.85 last year.

Operating loss came in at 139.56 billion yen compared with the profit of 236.98 billion yen in the previous year.

Revenue declined to 2.01 billion yen from 2.19 billion yen in the previous year.

Nippon Steel closed trading 0.46% higher at JPY 2,933 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

