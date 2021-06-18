Nippon Steel sells 7.9% stake in Acerinox for 218 million euros

Contributors
Cristina Galán Reuters
Tomas Cobos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUKA OBAYASHI

Nippon Steel said on Friday it had sold a 7.9% stake in Spanish steel maker Acerinox for 218 million euros through a private placement.

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel 5401.T said on Friday it had sold a 7.9% stake in Spanish steel maker Acerinox ACX.MC for 218 million euros through a private placement.

The stake was sold at 10.2 euros per share, which represented a discount of 5.7% from Acerinox's Thursday closing price.

Acerinox were down 5.8% on Friday morning.

After the placement, Nippon Steel still held a 7.9% stake in the company.

The company said 10 months ago that its stake in Acerinox was "financial", that is, susceptible to being sold, according to local newspaper Cinco Dias.

(Reporting by Cristina Galán and Tomas Cobos; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((Cristina.Galan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters