Nippon Steel To Sell POSCO HD Shares

September 24, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corporation (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) said it will sell POSCO Holdings shares - 2,894,712 shares - acquired and held in conjunction with the strategic alliance agreement with POSCO Holdings Inc. Nippon Steel will continue to promote cooperative measures with POSCO HD.

Nippon Steel said the impact on Nippon Steel's individual financial statements for the year ending March 2025 is unspecified. The company noted that the consolidated financial statements are prepared based on IFRS, so this event will have no effect on profits for the current year.

