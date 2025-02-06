News & Insights

Nippon Steel Q3 Profit Slips

February 06, 2025

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) Thursday announced a decline in third quarter profit, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly profit was 362.077 billion yen, down from 440.914 billion yen last year.

Revenues for the quarter were 6.552 trillion yen, compared to 6.641 trillion yen, a year ago.

Looking ahead to the fiscal 2024 ending March 2025, the company expects profit of 310.00 billion yen on earnings per share of 311 yen per share. Revenue for the fiscal 2024 is projected to be 8.60 trillion yen.

