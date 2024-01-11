Nippon Steel President Hashimoto to remain in driver's seat amid U.S. Steel deal

Recasts throughout

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel 5401.T said on Friday President Eiji Hashimoto will become CEO and chairman effective April 1, remaining at the helm as the top Japanese steelmaker aims to complete a deal to take over United States Steel X.N.

Executive Vice President Tadashi Imai and head of Nippon Steel's green transformation initiative, will take the president and chief operating officer post, the company said in a statement.

Hashimoto last month struck a $14.9 billion deal to acquire the iconic U.S. steelmaker but faces a tough road ahead as the United Steelworkers union and some lawmakers have criticised the acquisition. The White House has also pledged "serious scrutiny" of the deal.

