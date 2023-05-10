News & Insights

Nippon Steel predicts 47% fall in FY2023/24 net profit

May 10, 2023 — 01:28 am EDT

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel said on Wednesday that its annual net profit rose 8.9% to 694 billion yen ($5.1 billion) for the year ended in March thanks to higher margins after price increases, but predicted a smaller profit for the year to next March.

The results beat the company's own profit forecast of 670 billion yen.

For the current business year to March 2024, Japan's biggest steelmaker expects its net profit to fall 46.7% to 370 billion yen, falling short of a mean forecast of 416.6 billion yen by 11 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

