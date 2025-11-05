Markets

Nippon Steel Posts Loss In H1; Revenue Up 5.8%

November 05, 2025 — 01:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel posted a first half loss attributable to owners of the parent of 113.4 billion yen compared to profit of 243.3 billion yen, prior year. Loss per share was 21.69 yen compared to profit of 46.58 yen. Revenue was 4.64 trillion yen, up 5.8% from prior year.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: loss attributable to owners of the parent of 60.0 billion yen, and revenue of 10.0 trillion yen.

