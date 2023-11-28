Nippon Steel (NISTF) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for Nippon Steel (OTC:NISTF) has been revised to 26.78 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 24.90 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.25 to a high of 32.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.92% from the latest reported closing price of 21.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Steel. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NISTF is 0.22%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 78,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,763K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,262K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 12.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 5.08% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,134K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 17.84% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,578K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 5.45% over the last quarter.

