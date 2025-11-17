Nippon Steel (NISTF) Price Target Decreased by 79.68% to 4.57

The average one-year price target for Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NISTF) has been revised to $4.57 / share. This is a decrease of 79.68% from the prior estimate of $22.48 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.11 to a high of $6.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 78.25% from the latest reported closing price of $21.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Steel. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NISTF is 0.21%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 98,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,435K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,676K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,962K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,482K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 17.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,249K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 11.54% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,584K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 9.63% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,301K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NISTF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

