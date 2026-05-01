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Nippon Steel To Invest $1.9 Bln In U.S. Steel's EAF Plant In Arkansas

May 01, 2026 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTF, NISTY, 5401.T) announced that it will invest $1.9 billion in the United States Steel Corp. to build a new direct-reduced iron plant at Big River Steel Works, the electric arc furnace mini-mill complex in Osceola, Arkansas. This investment is part of Nippon Steel's commitment of $11 billion in U.S. Steel by 2028. The Japanese Steel giant has taken U.S. Steel as its subsidiary in a $14.9 billion merger in June 2025.

Nippon Steel noted that the shift to the electric arc furnace or EAF is part of global trend towards decarbonization and securing high quality cold iron sources.

This investment is expected to strengthen U. S. Steel, to create products that are "mined, melted, and made in America," helping enhance its competitive position in the United States.

This project is expected to support approximately 200 full-time Big River Steel Works employees and 35 full-time embedded contractor roles, while creating an estimated 2,000 construction jobs at peak—further strengthening our workforce and economic impact in the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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