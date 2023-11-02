Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuits against Toyota, Mitsui

.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel 5401.T said on Thursday it had dropped lawsuits against Toyota Motor 7203.T and Mitsui & Co 8031.T over electrical steel sheet patents, but continues to seek damages from Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS.

With the lawsuits filed in 2021, Nippon Steel sought compensatory damages from Toyota, Baoshan, Mitsui & Co and Mitsui & Co. Steel, alleging their infringement of its patents relating to non-oriented electrical steel sheets.

The Japanese steelmaker has terminated the lawsuits against Toyota and Mitsui by waiving claims against them, it said in a statement.

Nippon Steel will continue its lawsuits against Baoshan, and will "firmly protect its intellectual property rights as the fruits of its technological development," it added.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura in Tokyo; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((mariko.katsumura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.