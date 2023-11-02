News & Insights

Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuits against Toyota, Mitsui

Credit: REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

November 02, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel 5401.T said on Thursday it had dropped lawsuits against Toyota Motor 7203.T and Mitsui & Co 8031.T over electrical steel sheet patents, but continues to seek damages from Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS.

With the lawsuits filed in 2021, Nippon Steel sought compensatory damages from Toyota, Baoshan, Mitsui & Co and Mitsui & Co. Steel, alleging their infringement of its patents relating to non-oriented electrical steel sheets.

The Japanese steelmaker has terminated the lawsuits against Toyota and Mitsui by waiving claims against them, it said in a statement.

Nippon Steel will continue its lawsuits against Baoshan, and will "firmly protect its intellectual property rights as the fruits of its technological development," it added.

