Nippon Steel Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NPSCY) Price Target Increased by 194.12% to 23.23

The average one-year price target for Nippon Steel Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NPSCY) has been revised to $23.23 / share. This is an increase of 194.12% from the prior estimate of $7.90 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.02 to a high of $28.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 219.49% from the latest reported closing price of $7.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Steel Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPSCY is 0.01%, an increase of 117.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.04% to 151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 64K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 51.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPSCY by 45.43% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPSCY by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Horrell Capital Management holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPSCY by 6.03% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 34.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPSCY by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.