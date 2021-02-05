Markets

Nippon Steel Corp. Posts Narrower Loss In 9-month - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) reported a loss of 116.48 billion yen for the nine month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to a loss of 351.56 billion yen, previous year. Basic loss per share was 134.45 yen compared to a loss of 388.23 yen.

For the nine month period ended December 31, 2020, revenue declined 22.9 percent year-on-year to 3.45 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects: basic loss per share of 130.0 yen; and revenue of 4.85 trillion yen.

