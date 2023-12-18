Nippon Steel confident hefty premium for U.S. Steel makes sense

By Yuka Obayashi and Mariko Katsumura

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel 5401.T said on Tuesday its $14.1 billion deal to buy U.S. Steel X.N would help it tap into a new growth market, as concerns over the huge premium the world's fourth largest steelmaker was paying sent its shares down as much as 6%.

Nippon Steel has been looking to expand overseas in recent years, as a shrinking population in Japan, where it generates nearly three-fifths of its revenue, is dimming the demand outlook for high-end steel used for autos and electronic goods.

"U.S. Steel is not a competitor to us in the U.S. market or elsewhere, so we can objectively say that it is a best match," he said.

U.S. Steel's net sales at home last year were $16.8 billion, well over double the revenue of about 957 billion yen ($6.7 billion) that Nippon Steel generated in North America last fiscal year.

Last year, Nippon Steel bought majority stakes in two electric arc furnace steelmakers in Thailand, and in 2019, together with ArcelorMittal, the Japanese firm bought India's Essar Steel.

"This deal will propel Nippon Steel into the top 3 global makers of steel," Japan analyst Mark Chadwick wrote on the Smartkarma research platform.

"In many ways, Nippon Steel is paying a huge premium. In simple terms, the offer values U.S. Steel at an EV (enterprise value) of $750/ton, far higher than Nippon Steel’s own EV of $560/ton."

Nippon Steel's shares fell 5.5% in early trade in Tokyo to the lowest level since July, but pared losses to trade down 2.6%.

It is paying the equivalent of 7.3 times U.S. Steel's 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), according to LSEG data.

The automotive and transportation sector represented almost a quarter of steel shipments out of U.S. Steel's North American facilities in 2022, according to the company's annual report.

U.S. Steel also provides steel for renewable energy infrastructure such as wind turbines and so stands to benefit from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides tax credits and other incentives for such projects.

U.S. Steel shares ended trading up 26% at $49.59 on Monday following the deal announcement.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((yuka.obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.