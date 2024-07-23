News & Insights

Markets

Nippon Steel Agrees To Withdraw From Joint Venture With Baoshan Iron & Steel In China

July 23, 2024 — 09:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK), a Japanese steelmaker, has agreed to withdraw from the joint venture with Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. of China by transferring all of its stake in Baosteel-Nippon Steel Automotive Steel Sheets Co., Ltd. (BNA) to Baosteel.

The withdrawal is scheduled to occur at the end of the current BNA management period, which expires on August 29, 2024, pending receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of other closing conditions.

In 2004, Nippon Steel and Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. of China jointly established Baosteel-Nippon Steel Automotive Steel Sheets Co., Ltd. (BNA). The company specializes in manufacturing and selling cold-rolled steel sheets and hot-dip galvanized steel sheets for automotive applications in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.