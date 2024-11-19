Nippon Soda and Kyulux Forge OLED Production Alliance

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (JP:4041) has released an update.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. has entered a capital and business alliance with Kyulux Inc. to establish a mass production system for Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescent (TADF) materials, enhancing OLED technology with improved efficiency and lower costs. This partnership will see Nippon Soda take an equity stake in Kyulux, aiming to build a stable supply chain for TADF, which is expected to revolutionize OLED displays. The collaboration aligns with Nippon Soda’s strategy to diversify its technological portfolio and boost its corporate value through innovative ventures.

