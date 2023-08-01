Nippon Shokubai (TYO:4114) Price Target Decreased by 9.79% to 6,252.60

The average one-year price target for Nippon Shokubai (TYO:4114) has been revised to 6,252.60 / share. This is an decrease of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 6,930.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,070.20 to a high of 8,400.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from the latest reported closing price of 5,444.00 / share.

Nippon Shokubai Maintains 3.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Shokubai. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4114 is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 3,175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 643K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4114 by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 320K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4114 by 7.77% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 19.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4114 by 2.09% over the last quarter.

