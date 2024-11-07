Nippon Shokubai Raises Dividend Forecast for Fiscal 2025

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (JP:4114) has released an update.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, raising the interim dividend to 54 yen per share and the year-end dividend to the same amount. This adjustment aligns with their shareholder return policy, projecting an annual dividend of 108 yen per share with a payout ratio of 100%. Investors are advised to monitor potential future revisions based on the company’s full-year financial performance.

For further insights into JP:4114 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.