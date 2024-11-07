Nippon Shokubai Raises Dividend Forecast for Fiscal 2025

News & Insights

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (JP:4114) has released an update.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, raising the interim dividend to 54 yen per share and the year-end dividend to the same amount. This adjustment aligns with their shareholder return policy, projecting an annual dividend of 108 yen per share with a payout ratio of 100%. Investors are advised to monitor potential future revisions based on the company’s full-year financial performance.

