Nippon Shinyaku Co. (NPNKF) Price Target Decreased by 66.41% to 25.55

The average one-year price target for Nippon Shinyaku Co. (OTCPK:NPNKF) has been revised to $25.55 / share. This is a decrease of 66.41% from the prior estimate of $76.06 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.15 to a high of $38.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.91% from the latest reported closing price of $41.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Shinyaku Co.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPNKF is 0.06%, an increase of 25.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 4,293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 725K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNKF by 21.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 453K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNKF by 24.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 355K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNKF by 15.57% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 171K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNKF by 22.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 162K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing a decrease of 19.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPNKF by 33.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.